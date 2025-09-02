Arab Finance: The net foreign assets (NFAs) of Egypt’s banking sector hiked to EGP 900.545 billion at the end of July 2025, compared to EGP 644.764 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

On a monthly basis, the NFAs’ value is higher than EGP 741.813 billion registered at the end of June 2025.

In July 2025, total foreign assets hit EGP 4.252 trillion, including EGP 2.329 trillion with the CBE and EGP 1.922 trillion with banks.

As for foreign liabilities, the total amount with both the CBE and banks stood at EGP 3.351 trillion, compared to EGP 3.405 trillion in June.

