Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) hit a negative EGP 839.219 billion in October, compared to a negative EGP 828.733 billion at the end of September, data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) revealed.

The data also showed that foreign assets with the CBE amounted to EGP 1.06 trillion at the end of October, and the foreign assets with banks stood at EGP 426.232 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign liabilities with the CBE and banks totaled EGP 2.322 billion.

