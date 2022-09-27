Cairo – Egypt’s net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows surged by 53% to $7.30 billion during the July 2020-March 2022 period, Akhbar Elyom cited Mohamed Abdel Wahab, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

Abdel Wahab stated that the said FDI inflow value is the highest in 10 years. It was registered despite what the world is currently facing due to the negative effects resulting from regional and global crises.

GAFI's CEO further noted that the third version of the Arab republic’s investment map has been launched, highlighting the establishment of additional investor services centres, especially in Upper Egypt areas.

Furthermore, he elaborated that new investments were attracted into key economic fields, including food and home appliance manufacturing segments, meeting the needs of the Egyptian market and exporting abroad.

