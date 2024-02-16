Egypt’s imports of mobile phones rose by 48% year on year (YoY) last November to about $1.42 million, compared to about $960,000, Al Arabiya reported, citing data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

In October, imports of mobile phones declined by 57.7%, recording around $235,000, compared to around $556,000 in October 2022.

During the first eight months of 2023, the country’s total imports of mobile phones hit around $337 million, down from $1.230 billion in the same period of 2022.

