Egypt’s index of manufacturing and extractive industries, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, recorded 105.64 in May 2023, up 12.04% month-on-month (MoM) from 94.29, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed.

The index of the beverages industry rose 17.64% to 330.17 in May from 280.67 in April, while the food industries index was up 2.99% MoM to 129.18 from 125.43 in April.

On the other hand, the index of basic metals industry dipped 1.79% to 57.21 in May from 58.25 in April, whereas the index of computer, electronics, optical, and medical devices industries saw a 1.63% MoM downtick to 74.07 from 75.3.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).