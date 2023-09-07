Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sweilam, participated in the African Climate Summit, held in Nairobi, Kenya, where he met with officials from Kenya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss cooperation and coordination on water and climate issues.

Sweilam met with Alice Wahome, the Kenyan Minister of Water and Sanitation, to explore ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of water resources and irrigation. He also met with Maryam Al Muhairi, the UAE Minister of Environment, in the presence of Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s Minister of Environment, to discuss cooperation and coordination for the upcoming climate conference COP28.

Sweilam highlighted the achievements of COP27, where Egypt succeeded in putting water at the heart of global climate action by organizing a high-level round table meeting on water security, a water day, and a water pavilion in partnership with international partners. He also pointed out that COP27 reached a historic decision to establish and activate the Loss and Damage Fund for the countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis.

He also mentioned the achievements of Cairo Water Week (CWW), which was held as a preparatory event for COP27 and will be held as an introductory event for COP28. He stressed that Egypt, as the current president of the climate conference, will continue to work with the UAE, as the next president, to place water at the top of the global climate agenda through COP28 activities.

