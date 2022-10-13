Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sweilam held a meeting with Suleiman Adamu — his Nigerian counterpart — and his accompanying delegation to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of water resources.

The meeting also aimed to explore future cooperation possibilities by finalising the cooperation protocol between the two countries in the fields of operation and maintenance of water facilities, flood and drought forecasting, rainwater harvesting, and water quality monitoring with an emphasis on the importance of strengthening the partnership between research centres in the two countries in the field of water management.

Furthermore, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW), with Sweilam referring to the council’s role in strengthening cooperation to confront the water challenges facing African countries, especially in light of the rapid growth of population and the negative impact of climate change on water resources.

Moreover, Sweilam affirmed Egypt’s keenness to support development in all African countries and accelerate progress in achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs), especially the sixth goal on the water sector, noting that Egypt will assume the presidency of the AMCOW for the 2023-2024 session, noting that it will seek to enhance aspects of cooperation between various African countries.

Sweilam also reviewed the ongoing arrangements for organising the fifth Cairo Water Week and water events within the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November and the initiative Egypt will launch during the event with the aim of adapting to climate changes in the water sector.

Finally, he pointed out the importance of the African Union and the AMCOW supporting this initiative as African countries are the most affected by the negative impacts of climate change.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

