Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) reported a surge in financial transactions carried out through the instant payment network (IPN) during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, reaching 263 million, with a total value exceeding EGP 1.2 trillion, according to the CBE's Financial Stability report.

The CBE stated that the IPN enables customers to link multiple bank accounts through a single mobile application, allowing instant transfers between different accounts, cards, and e-wallets.

In March, the network recently introduced a new update to its fees and tariffs, covering services available through the InstaPay app, effective April 1st, 2025.

In addition to money transfers, InstaPay offers a range of services including payment requests between system users, balance and mini-statement inquiries, donation and bill payment options, and credit recharges.

The CBE officially launched the National Instant Payments Network and the InstaPay app on March 23rd, 2022, making the service available across all banks operating in Egypt.

The report also referred to the increase in the number of ATMs to exceed 25,000 at the end of March 2025, as well as of points of sale (POS) to over 1.3 million.

