Egypt’s imports of yellow corn dropped by nearly 25% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to 6.3 million tons, compared to 8.3 million tons, Al Arabiya Business reported, citing official data.

The decrease in corn imports was due to the foreign currency shortage, as Egypt is importing all its needs of corn required for the fodders industry, the Egyptian Poultry Association’s (EPA) vice chairman Tharwat El Zeiny said.

He added that this drop in imports affected the prices of fodders needed for developing the livestock industry.

