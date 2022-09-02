Egypt’s glass exports rose 23% year-on-year (YoY) during the first half (H1) of 2022, recording $257 million, versus $209 million in H1 2021, Ahram Gate reported on September 1st, citing monthly data from the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries.

Turkey came first among top importers of Egypt’s glass, with imports reaching around $41 million at the end of June 2022, up from around $33 million during the same period a year earlier.

Egyptian glass exports to the United States recorded about $36 million during the period from January until June, up from approximately $20 million in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, exports to Spain, Morocco, and the Netherlands hit around $16 million, $14 million, and $13 million, respectively, in H1 2022.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).