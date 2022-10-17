Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita increased to EGP 62,500 in the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021 from EGP 58,600 the same quarter a FY earlier, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on October 16th, citing data released by the Central Authority for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Meanwhile, GDP at market and current prices surged to EGP 1.507 trillion in Q4 2020/2021 from EGP 1.326 trillion in the same period of FY 2019/2020.

The private sector GDP rose by 8.1% year-on-year (YoY) in the last quarter of FY 2020/2021, while the public sector GDP grew by 5.5% YoY in the same period.

The natural gas sector was the highest-growing contributor to the GDP in Q4, with EGP 53.3 billion, marking a growth rate of 20.6% YoY.

Likewise, the contribution of the manufacturing industries and electricity sectors grew by 16% and 11.1% of GDP to EGP 105.9 billion and EGP 17 billion, respectively.

