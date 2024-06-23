Egypt’s foreign trade volume for the first half of the fiscal year 2023/2024 reached approximately $51.555bn. Imports accounted for around $35.106bn, while exports totalled $16.449bn.

In a recent report, the Central Bank of Egypt highlighted the trade exchange volume between Egypt and its top 14 trade partners, who collectively represent 62.8% of the total trade volume. During this period, the trade volume with these partners amounted to about $32.402bn, including $21.518bn in imports and $10.884bn in exports.

The United Arab Emirates emerged as Egypt’s leading trade partner, with a trade exchange volume of approximately $4.779bn. This included $2.817bn in imports and $1.962bn in exports. Saudi Arabia followed closely in second place, with a trade volume of $3.433bn, comprising $2.635bn in imports and $798.2m in exports.

The United States ranked third, with a trade volume of $3.326bn. This consisted of $1.704bn in imports and $1.622bn in exports. China held the fourth position, with a trade volume of $3.312bn, including $2.980bn in imports and $321.9m in exports.

Germany occupied the fifth spot, with a trade volume of $2.647bn. Within this, imports amounted to $1.873bn, and exports stood at $774.7m. The trade volume with the United Kingdom reached $2.482bn, with $1.247bn in imports and $1.234bn in exports. Italy followed closely with a trade volume of $2.397bn, including $1.236bn in imports and $1.161bn in exports.

Turkey ranked eighth, with a trade volume of $2.098bn. This comprised $1.198bn in imports and $900.1m in exports. Trade between Egypt and Switzerland reached approximately $1.913bn, with $1.134bn in imports and $778.8m in exports. India’s trade volume was $1.375bn, including $999.8m in imports and $375.8m in exports.

Brazil secured the 11th position among Egypt’s major trade partners during the first half of 2023/2024, with a trade volume of $1.318bn. This included $1.246bn in imports and $72.3m in exports. France followed with a trade volume of $1.166bn, comprising $786.3m in imports and $379.8m in exports. Russia’s trade volume stood at $1.102bn, with $1.012bn in imports and $90.4m in exports. Lastly, trade between Egypt and the Netherlands amounted to approximately $1.047bn, with $644.9m in imports and $402.1m in exports.

According to the Central Bank, trade with other countries totalled approximately $19.153bn, with imports accounting for $13.588bn and exports for $5.564bn.

