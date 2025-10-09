Arab Finance: Egypt’s balance of payment (BoP) recorded an overall deficit of $2.1 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to an overall surplus of $9.7 billion in FY 2023/2024, according to a report issued by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The current account deficit narrowed by 25.9% year on year (YoY) to $15.4 billion. This improvement was mainly driven by a 9.6% decline in the investment income deficit, which reached $15.8 billion from $17.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the capital and financial account recorded a net inflow of $10.2 billion during FY 2024/2025, down from $29.9 billion in FY 2023/2024.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Egypt registered a net inflow of $12.2 billion, while portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of $1.6 billion.

The non-oil trade deficit hit $37.1 billion in FY 2024/2025, compared to $31.9 billion. The oil trade deficit jumped to $13.9 billion from $7.6 billion.

Suez Canal transit receipts retreated by 45.5% YoY to $3.6 billion in the 12-month period that ended on June 30th, 2025, versus $6.6 billion.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).