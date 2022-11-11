Arab Aluminum Company (AAC) (ALUM) posted a 9.1 year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first nine months of 2022, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 10th.

The company’s net profit after tax rose to EGP 19.587 million in January-September from EGP 17.953 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue increased to EGP 291.494 million in the nine months ended September 30th from EGP 282.6 million in the year-ago period.

AAC is an Egypt-based company that specializes in extruding aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications.

The company undertakes the activities of aluminum billet casting, dies, extrusion, alloys, painting, and anodizing.

