Egypt's annual headline inflation rate rose to 14.9% in April 2022, compared to 4.4% in the same month of 2021, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced in a press release on May 10th.

CAPMAS attributed the accelerated inflation to the year-on-year (YoY) surge in prices of the food and beverage segment by 29.3%, the alcoholic and tobacco segment by 4.2%, the ready-made clothing and footwear segment by 7.5%, and the education segment by 13.9%.

Moreover, the prices of the transport segment rose by 6.9% last April, while the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel segment increased by 6%, data showed.

The prices of the healthcare segment also increased in April by 4.5% YoY, while the restaurants and hotels segment and the commodities and various services segment went up 13.8% and 7.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of the communication segment inched up by 0.8% YoY last month.

Furthermore, the monthly consumer price index (CPI) recorded 129.0 points in April, marking a 3.7% growth rate as compared to March, the CAPMAS noted.

It is worth noting that Egypt's annual headline inflation rate grew to 12.1% in March 2022, compared to 4.8% in March 2021.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).