Egypt’s annual core inflation rate rose to 21.5% in November 2022, compared to 19% in October 2022, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) revealed in a press release on December 8th.

The monthly core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 2.7% last November, compared to 0.5% in the same month of 2021 and 3% in October 2022, the CBE added.

According to the CBE, the annual headline urban CPI inflation recorded 18.7% in November 2022, compared to 16.2% in October 2022.

It is worth noting that the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that Egypt's annual headline inflation rate rose to 19.2% in November 2022, compared to 6.2% in the same month of 2021.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).