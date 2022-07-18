Cairo – Egypt’s exports of agricultural crops increased by 9.30% year-on-year (YoY) to $2.15 billion during the nine months (9M) from September 2021 to May 2022, compared to $1.97 billion.

In the September 2021-May 2022 period, Egypt exported 3.54 million tonnes of agricultural crops, an annual slide of 2.60% from 3.64 million tonnes, Ahram Gate cited the Agricultural Export Council (AEC).

A total of 918,000 tonnes (26%) of crops worth $541 million (25%) have been exported during the nine-month period to the European nations outside the European Union (EU), including the UK. Meanwhile, the EU member countries imported 656,000 tonnes (18%) of crops from Egypt a total value of $479 million (22%).

Furthermore, the Arab Republic exported 417,000 tonnes of agricultural crops to Asian countries in exchange for $280 million during the September 2021-May 2022 period.

Egypt’s agricultural exports to African countries amounted to 42,000 tonnes worth $26 million, while the North and South Americas, as well as Australia, imported 29,000 tonnes of Egyptian crops at a total value of $34 million.

During the period from 1 January to11 June 2022, Egypt exported about 3.50 million tonnes of agricultural crops were exported, El-Sayed El-Quseir, the Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, stated.

