Arab Finance: Egyptian Satellites (NileSat) reported a 11.25% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profits after tax during the first half (H1) of 2024, recording $21.476 million, compared to $19.304 million, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 13th.

The company’s operating revenue dropped in the six-month period ended June 30th to $50.802 million from $51.193 million.

NileSat is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that offers services related to satellite radio and television broadcasting, in addition to broadband internet.

The company has a booking center that provides a range of services including satellite newsgathering as well as feed and turnaround services, in addition to a training center.

