Egypt’s Minister of Local Development Hisham Amna arrived in Zhengzhou, China, on Sunday to take part in the International Mayors’ Forum on Tourism, which will run from 4 to 6 September under the theme “Discovering a new driving force and enhancing tourist cities sustainability”.

The forum is attended by ministers, governors, and local government leaders from various countries, as well as representatives of international organizations, such as the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Amna said that the forum is an important platform to enhance dialogue between local government officials to address urban issues and find solutions in light of the common global challenges that affect the sustainable development of tourism.

He added that the forum aims to create a global platform for dialogue between local government officials, governors, mayors, and officials from various tourist cities in the world on the joint development of international tourism and tourist cities, confronting common challenges, exploring new sustainable solutions for developing tourism, and developing local management to care for tourist sites.

Amna’s participation in the forum will include attending several sessions and events on the sidelines of the forum to present Egypt’s efforts in developing tourist and heritage cities and providing the necessary infrastructure to unleash their potential and enhance their tourism capabilities. He will also highlight Egypt’s efforts in preserving and utilizing its natural and cultural heritage in all tourist cities to achieve sustainable tourism goals related to enhancing economic viability.

During his participation in the forum, Amna will also hold bilateral meetings with several Chinese officials, heads of delegations, and VIPs participating in the forum.

