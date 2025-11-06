Egypt -The New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) signed a deal with an Egyptian-Japanese alliance including Yurtec, Solar Installer, and Redcon to maximize renewable energy sources, according to a statement.

The alliance will establish a 20-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) power facility and a connected 30-megawatt-hour battery energy storage plant. This is in addition to an environmentally friendly information and training center to promote the use of renewable energy.

Moreover, the agreement covers the required steps and timelines for the project in Hurghada, with the aim of producing 48,000 MW annually, including 36,000 MW from the solar plant and 12,000 MW from the energy storage plant.

Expected to save 26,400 tons of CO2 emissions, the project reinforces the state’s action plan to cut carbon emissions as well as its partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat highlighted that the country seeks to reach a renewable energy contribution to the energy mix of more than 42% by 2030 and 65% by 2040, and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

