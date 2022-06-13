Egyptian agricultural exports recorded more than 3.5 million tonnes in the first five months of 2022, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El-Sayed El-Kosayer announced on Sunday.

He added that the surplus is exported after fulfilling the local market’s needs to bring in foreign currency.

El-Kosayer pointed out that the most important agricultural exports are citrus fruits, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, strawberries, fresh and dry beans, garlic, and watermelon.

At the top of agricultural exports are citrus fruits, recording 1.48 million tonnes, followed by 746,950 tonnes of potatoes, then 152,560 tonnes of onions.

Egypt is the largest exporter of citrus fruits in the world, with oranges accounting for approximately 80% of Egypt’s total citrus crops.

The fourth most exported crop was beans with a total of 70,472 tonnes, while potatoes ranked fifth with a total of 38,635 tonnes.

Moreover, Egypt’s exports of tomatoes ranked sixth with a total amount of 30,878 tonnes, grapes seventh with a total of 27,380 tonnes, followed by strawberries with a total of 19,425 tonnes, garlic with a total of 17,296 tonnes, and watermelon coming in last with a total of 5,341 tonnes.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Egypt exports 350 different agricultural products to more than 150 countries.

