Arab Finance: The World Bank Group (WBG) has reported that its current partnership portfolio with Egypt includes 13 ongoing projects worth $6.5 billion, as per a statement.

These projects fall under the 2023–2027 Country Partnership Framework (CPF) aimed at supporting economic reform, social protection, and sustainable development.

Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation and Egypt’s Governor at the World Bank Group Rania Al-Mashat said the joint strategy with the bank is based on national ownership and aligned with Egypt Vision 2030 and the government’s work program.

Since 1959, the World Bank has financed 201 projects in Egypt worth $27.5 billion, with investments spanning infrastructure, health, education, economic reforms, and private sector development.

Egypt is now the third-largest contributor to the Bank in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The report showed that more than 6.3 million people have benefited from joint projects in food security and health services, while 3.6 million students gained better access to education.

Around 2.2 million people benefited from food security efforts, 750,000 from financial services, and 1.1 million from improved sanitation.

In transport, 30.3 million people received better services and safer railway access, while 8 million in Upper Egypt benefited from enhanced infrastructure.

Social protection remains a core area of cooperation. The Takaful and Karama cash transfer program has reached 5.2 million families, about 17 million individuals, 75% of whom are women, helping them withstand economic and environmental shocks.

The partnership also supported national health initiatives, including the 100 Million Healthy Lives campaign to eliminate hepatitis C.

On job creation, the stimulating entrepreneurship for job creation project has generated more than 400,000 jobs and supported over 200,000 beneficiaries, with women and youth each accounting for 43% of participants.

The report highlighted the role of the bank’s diagnostic reports, such as the public expenditure review for human development sectors in strengthening evidence-based policymaking.

It also reviewed cooperation in renewable energy, including support for Egypt’s feed-in tariff policy and the construction of the Benban Solar Park, which generates 1,465 megawatts of solar power.

