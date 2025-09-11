Arab Finance: The exchange rate between the USD and the EGP edged up on Wednesday, recording EGP 48.08 for buying and EGP 48.18 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr.

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the exchange rate hit EGP 48.06 for purchasing and EGP 48.16 for selling.

Meanwhile, the USD traded at EGP 48.10 for buying and EGP 48.20 for selling at the United Bank.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).