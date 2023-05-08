Egypt has upgraded its budget deficit forecast for fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 to 7% of gross domestic product (GDP) from the previous forecast of 6.3%, Asharq Business reported on May 8th, citing an official document.

The country also expects the budget deficit to hit 8% of GDP in the current fiscal year from the previous forecast of 6.8%, the document stated.

Moreover, the document showed that Egypt targets increasing its revenues in the FY 2023/2024 budget by 41% to EGP 2.142 trillion, including roughly 71% of tax revenues predicted to rise by 31% to EGP 1.529 trillion from in FY 2022/2023 budget.

It also stated that the country seeks to repay EGP 1.315 trillion in domestic and international loans in FY 2023/2024, exceeding the current budget’s limit by 36%

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).