Trade exchange between Egypt and the UK was valued at around £2.8 billion in 2023, Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib stated.

However, the British cumulative investments in several Egyptian sectors, topped by petroleum, financial services, communications, and industry, reached $21.5 billion until last June.

The announcement came during a meeting between the El Khatib and the UK Trade Commissioner for Africa John Humphrey and his accompanying delegation to probe boosting trade and investment relations between Egypt and the UK over the coming period.

For his part, Humphrey stressed the new British government’s interest in cementing the investment and trade relations with Egypt, highlighting the great opportunities that the British firms have to leverage their presence in the Egyptian market as a gateway to African markets.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).