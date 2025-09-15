Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide $634 million in green financing to 13 countries across the EBRD regions, including Egypt and Jordan, according to a press release.

Under the “Greening financial systems: delivering climate finance for all” initiative, the EBRD and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) signed an agreement for a $200 million loan comprising concessional loans, incentive grants and technical assistance.

It is built on the success of the $1.4 billion program, Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF), which includes a $378 million contribution from the GCF.

The program is designed to enhance access to green finance across a diverse range of beneficiaries, including households, smallholders, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as well as municipalities, utilities, and larger corporates.

The initiative aims to achieve a transformative market shift, as partner financial institutions will receive concessional funding, climate-risk tools and training to unlock green lending opportunities.

Moreover, they will acquire the skills and institutional capacity to secure green finance products independently, integrating climate finance into their business models.

will be provided outside capital cities, and at least 20% will be offered to women-led projects.

Since 2017, the EBRD and the GCF have partnered to mobilize over $5.2 billion in climate finance, reinforcing transformative mitigation and adaptation projects on three continents.

