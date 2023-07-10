Cairo – Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, Rania El-Mashat, headed to Beijing to participate in the 1st high-level meeting of the Global Action for Shared Development forum, according to a press release.

The forum aims to tackle strengthening joint action to implement the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by the Chinese president in 2021.

The GDI's objectives include redirecting global development towards a new phase of balance and comprehensive coordination to face global challenges. It also seeks to enhance global development partnerships and accelerate the implementation of the United Nations (UN) 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The forum includes high-level delegations from 27 countries and more than 20 UN agencies and international non-governmental organisations.

Meanwhile, El-Mashat will hold a number of meetings with representatives of the Chinese government and affiliated agencies to discuss joint cooperation priorities. This is in addition to participating in a number of discussion sessions and workshops.

It is worth highlighting that the total portfolio of cooperation with China amounts to nearly $1.70 billion to implement many projects in various development sectors, including electricity, health, education, vocational training, and others.

Last month, El-Mashat witnessed the assembly and testing of the satellite MisrSat 2 in cooperation with China, which aligns with key projects valued at $92 million.

