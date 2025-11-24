Arab Finance: ‌Egypt has ‌selected global energy and commodities firm Hartree Parters ‍for a $4 billion natural ‌gas deal, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is preparing the infrastructure for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) and bringing in four regasification vessels with a capacity of 2.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi highlighted that this will ensure the fulfillment of the needs of the electricity sector, industry, and all consumers.

He added that oil refineries provided 34 million tons of petroleum products, generating exports worth $3.2 billion.

Celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Petroleum Day, Badawil noted that the petrochemical industry produced 4 million tons annually, with exports nearing $2.6 billion.

