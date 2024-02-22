Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla met with Tanzanian Deputy Minister of Energy for Energy Transition Judith Kapinga to discuss methods of enhancing cooperation in the fields of natural gas and green hydrogen, the Egyptian ministry stated.

El-Molla expressed the Egyptian petroleum sector’s full readiness to cooperate with the Tanzanian side in strategic projects that serve the goals of the two countries.

Kapinga praised the distinguished organization of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024), adding that it has become an important global platform for energy.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).