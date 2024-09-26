Mexico-based cement multinational Cemex announced on Thursday that it will operate its second facility in Egypt to produce sustainable substitutes for fossil fuels under its circularity business Regenera.

Regenera promotes the use of non-recyclable waste and industrial by-products as sustainable substitutes for fossil fuels and natural raw materials.

Under an agreement inked with Assiut governorate, the new facility will receive and process around 7,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste every month into alternative fuels prior to composting, Cemex said in a press statement

The first Regenera facility in Mahala, Gharbia governorate started operations in May 2023 with 800 tonnes/day capacity.

Cemex has invested more than $2.5 million in an alternative fuel dryer in its Assiut cement plant to recover thermal energy from the clinker production process, improve the alternative fuel quality and maximise the substitution of fossil fuels to reduce CO2 emissions.

Cemex said the two Regenera facilities will ensure safe treatment of daily waste while reducing diversion of waste to landfill.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

