Arab Finance: Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Sudanese Minister of Minerals Nour Al-Daim Taha explored avenues for cooperation in the mining and value-added industries, according to a statement.

During their meeting, Badawi addressed the natural resources that could be harnessed for the prosperity of both countries.

He noted the possibility of cooperation in the mining industry to maximize the use of Sudan's raw materials to achieve added value and export to global markets.

The minister added that they plan to establish specialized mining schools, in parallel with conducting in-depth research and studies to serve the development of the mining industry in Egypt.

On his part, the Sudanese minister affirmed his country’s commitment to forging a deeper strategic alliance with Egypt in the minerals sector to become a gateway for Sudanese mineral exports to global markets.

Taha and Badawi agreed to form working groups from both sides to exchange expertise and technologies, while creating a mechanism for effective cooperation to achieve the interests of the two countries and companies operating in this field.

