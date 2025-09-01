Arab Finance: The Egyptian government has disbursed an amount of EGP 45 billion during fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 to back economic, productive, industrial, and export activities, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk revealed in a press conference.

This falls within the state's commitment to stimulating investment, supporting vital sectors, and boosting their ability to expand and grow.

Kouchouk emphasized that the economic activity is improving, adding that the private sector has proven its ability to thrive and compete, accounting for nearly 60% of total investments.

He noted that the ministry has spent EGP 14.3 billion to support industrial and agricultural activities, contributing to stimulating local production and creating new job opportunities. A sum of EGP 18 billion has been spent on export activities and repayment of overdue debts to exporting companies.

During the same press conference to outline the FY2024/2025 performance, the minister announced that EGP 642 billion was spent on subsidies, grants, and social benefits for the most needy citizens, with an annual growth rate of 12%.

He asserted that social protection programs targeted the most eligible recipients of support.

A total of EGP 165.4 billion was allocated for subsidized commodities during the past FY, marking an annual growth rate of 24%.

Moreover, EGP 43.2 billion was disbursed to social security programs and initiatives, including Takaful and Karama, reflecting a surge of 22.8%. This contributed to alleviating the burdens on the neediest citizens as much as possible, Kouchouk said.

The minister added that EGP 142.7 billion was allocated to pension funds, signaling an annual growth rate of 5.8%.

Around EGP 2.5 billion was directed to support passenger transportation, while EGP 1.3 billion was spent on vehicle replacement and promoting the green transformation.