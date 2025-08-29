Arab Finance: South Valley Cement has agreed to sell its 47.61% subsidiary, Building Materials Industries, to the Spanish company Instituto Tecnológico de Informática (ITI) for EGP 584 million at EGP 2 per share, according to a bourse filing.

The EGX-listed firm owns 292.34 million shares of Building Materials Industries' total capital of 614 million shares.

South Valley Cement adopted a fair value study for its unit’s shares, which concluded that the fair price per share is EGP 1.25, compared to a negative book value of EGP 1.26.