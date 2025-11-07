Arab Finance: Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), signed a contract with the South Korean company Samil Solution, according to a statement.

With investments of $4.49 million (EGP 212 million), the company will develop a ready-made garment manufacturing project in the Qantara West Industrial Zone.

The new factory, spanning an area of 21,000 square meters, will produce knitted and woven garments with an annual production capacity of 8.8 million pieces, exporting its full output to international markets. It is expected to create around 1,000 direct job opportunities.

Gamal El-Dien emphasized that attracting new Korean investments reflects the diversity of international partners and investors' confidence in the advantages offered by the SCZONE.

The Qantara West Industrial Zone attracted investments from eight different countries, reflecting the zone's position as an attractive destination for global investments.

Total number of active projects hit 46, covering a total area of 2.858 million square meters, with total investments estimated at $1.185 billion, providing 63,165 direct job opportunities.

This followed the recent agreement signed between the SCZONE and the South Korean company H&L's unit H&L Egypt Apparel to establish the first Korean project in the Qantara West.

