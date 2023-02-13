Egypt - Ambassador of South Korea to Egypt Hong Jinwook has visited the Diplomatic Studies Institute of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and delivered a lecture to diplomatic attachés who were appointed last December.

Hong talked about the bilateral relations between South Korea and Egypt and shared recent developments in the relations in the framework of “Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership” which the two countries adopted during President El-Sisi’s visit to Seoul in 2016, as well as the situation in the Korean Peninsula and East Asia. He explained that Seoul and Cairo are enjoying the excellent relations as we witness from several win-win projects such co-manufactures of K9 self-propelled howitzer, Cairo Metro rolling stocks in Egypt, Korea’s participation in El-Dabaa Nuclear Power plant project, and the joint air show of Korean and Egyptian air forces over the Giza Pyramids.

He highlighted that the inter-governmental relations of the two countries are strong including high-level exchanges such as the President Moon’s visit to Egypt in January 2022 and telephone conversation between the new President of South Korea President Yoon and his Egyptian counterpart in October 2022, and we need the support from the people of both countries to make the these excellent relations more sustainable. In this context, he stressed the importance of public diplomacy and shared the Embassy’s public diplomacy activities which aim to enhance the mutual understanding of South Korea and Egypt.

Lastly, he stressed that there is still a way to go and hoped that the new diplomatic attachés will play a role for further flourishing bilateral relations.

Ambassador Walid Hagag, Director of the Diplomatic Studies Institute, and his students welcomed the Korean ambassador’s visit to the Institute and appreciated the special lecture, which provided the new diplomats with an opportunity to deepen their understanding of public diplomacy as well as the bilateral relations between South Korea and Egypt.

