Arab Finance: Siemens and Capgemini have expanded their strategic partnership to co-develop AI-native digital solutions for product engineering, manufacturing, and operations, as per an emailed press release.

This expanded collaboration will help clients with long-standing challenges, offering them solutions that fundamentally embed artificial intelligence at their core from inception, rather than merely adding it as a feature.

These challenges include integrating IT and operational systems – unlocked now by harnessing frontier technologies like industrial AI, digital twins, and next-generation automation.

Together, the two companies will lead with AI-native assets that complement Siemens technologies.

The partners are focused on 16 high-impact capability areas that can deliver measurable outcomes in production efficiency, time-to-market, quality, sustainability, and beyond.

Industry-specific solutions will be implemented by combining Siemens’ industrial software, automation, electrification, and sustainability portfolio with Capgemini’s engineering capabilities, industry knowledge, and business transformation expertise.

“For our customers, Capgemini is like a compass – deeply familiar with our customers’ challenges and ambitions. Siemens provides the engine: Technologies like industrial AI, digital twins, and automation,” said Cedrik Neike, CEO of Digital Industries and Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group, added: “This strengthened partnership underscores a shared commitment to delivering industrial AI and future-ready intelligent manufacturing, creating new value for industries.”