Arab Finance: Shalateen Mineral Resources has increased its gold deliveries to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) by 10% year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, reaching 240 kilograms valued at over EGP 550 million, an unnamed government official told Asharq Business.

The company aims to raise its annual gold deliveries by 25% this year, targeting 1.25 tons compared to 1 ton in 2024.

Shalateen receives monthly shipments of gold from companies and individuals licensed to operate within its concession areas in the Eastern Desert.

The gold is delivered to the CBE at prices based on global rates in USD, then converted into EGP at the official rate.

