Arab Finance: Egypt is targeting to increase its intra-trade with Africa by 20% to $7.4 billion within five years, the Egyptian Commercial Service’s (ECS) Chairman Yahya Elwathik Bellah told Asharq Business.

This came within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement signed back in 2018 between 49 member states in the African Union with the aim to create a unified free trade market.

The agreement will come into force by the end of 2024 after being endorsed by all the member states, Elwathik Bellah pointed out.

He noted that 47 states, including Egypt, have endorsed the agreement so far, expecting the remaining countries to endorse it in the second half (H2) of this year.

