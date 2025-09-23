Arab Finance: Egypt aims to rank among the top 50 countries worldwide in trade and investment competitiveness indicators within the next two years, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib noted.

During the Egypt-Rwanda Business Forum, El-Khatib pointed out that over the past years, Egypt has created advanced infrastructure, including railways, roads, and energy networks.

The country also developed modern agricultural practices and smart irrigation systems, which have enhanced productivity and food security, the minister added.

Furthermore, he asserted that the state focused on securing a competitive investment environment, simplifying business procedures, reducing bureaucratic barriers, and accelerating licensing procedures.

The minister highlighted that the bilateral trade between Egypt and Rwanda surged to $216 million in 2024, compared to $68 million in 2023.

He affirmed Egypt’s ambition is to double these figures in the coming years by expanding trade and deepening investment relations.

