Egypt obtained a commercial loan worth $250 million from the African Finance Corporation (AFC) and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), Asharq Business reported.

The one-year term loan will benefit the Egyptian General Petroleum Authority (EGPC) to support the purchase of fuel and the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) to support imports of basic goods.

