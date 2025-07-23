Arab Finance: The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) signed three contracts for new projects with Chinese companies specializing in the textile and ready-made garment industry, according to a statement.

As a part of the SCZone’s first roadshow for fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 in China, the authority’s Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien penned the deals with a total value of $52.6 million (EGP 2.58 billion). These projects are expected to contribute to providing 3,500 direct job opportunities.

Changzhou East Noah Printing and Dyeing Co. Ltd. will develop a textile facility on an area of 80,000 square meters, with an investment of $20 million, fully self-financed by the company. The project will provide around 1,000 direct job opportunities.

The facility covers all stages of textile production, from ultra-fine polyester fiber yarns through knitting, printing, and dyeing, to final finishing.

It will produce blankets, bedding sets, and quilts, with a daily production capacity of 80 tons and an annual capacity of up to 8 million pieces of home textiles.

The factory will allocate 90% of its production for export, while the remaining 10% will meet the local market’s needs.

Meanwhile, the second project will be built by Changzhou Golden Spring Textile, a China-based integrated textile company, with an investment of $24 million.

Spanning an area of 85,000 square meters within the Qantara West Industrial Zone, the project will secure 1,000 jobs.

The factory aims to produce blankets, bedding sets, and quilted comforters, with an annual capacity of 15,800 tons of fabric, in addition to 2 million sets of finished products.

It will export 90% of its output to the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and the Americas, while allocating 10% to the local market.

Jiangsu Sainty Corporation Ltd. is set to establish a ready-made garment factory in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, on an area of 40,000 square meters, with investments totaling $8.6 million.

The project aims to provide 1,500 direct job opportunities, directing its full production to export to foreign markets.

Gamal El-Dien highlighted that the three agreements bring the number of Chinese projects contracted within the Qantara West Industrial Zone to 18.

He added that the textile sector is a priority sector that the authority aims to localize within its industrial scope, given its ability to integrate with feeder industries and provide job opportunities.

Currently, the total number of contracted projects in the Qantara West Industrial Zone stands at 28, with a total investment of nearly $734.1 million.

These projects cover a total area of 1.794 million square meters, providing 38,455 direct job opportunities.