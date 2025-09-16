Arab Finance: The board of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) approved five new projects in the textiles, clothing, and logistics sectors, with a total investment of $155 million, according to a statement.

These projects occupy a total area of 441,000 square meters and provide 5,100 direct job opportunities.

Four of these projects are located in the Qantara West Zone and will be implemented by China’s Changzhou Ramada, Jiangsu Zhengyong, Pakistan-based Interloop Group, and ShuanFeng.

This is in addition to the Sigma Egypt project, an Egyptian-Turkish alliance to establish customs warehouses for containers in Qantara West and Sokhna, with total investments of $4.2 million.

These projects were unveiled during its second meeting for the current fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, chaired by Waleid Gamal El-Dien.

Moreover, the authority reviewed its position for FY 2024/2025, revealing it secured final contracts for 129 projects, with a total investment of $4.4 billion. The projects spanned industrial, service, and logistics sectors, providing 31,202 direct job opportunities.

From July 1st to September 14th, 2025, the authority signed actual contracts for 26 industrial and logistics projects in the Sokhna and Qantara West regions, with an investment cost of $1.85 billion, creating 21,832 jobs.

This brings the total number of projects over the past 14 months to 155, with a combined investment value of $6.3 billion.

Gamal El-Dien indicated that SCZONE’s promotional efforts over the past 38 months attracted 334 projects in its ports and industrial zones, with a total investment cost of $10.4 billion.

These include 323 projects in industrial zones with investments of $8.9 billion, offering 100,000 direct job opportunities, as well as 11 projects in seaports with investments of $1.5 billion.

For the first time, the authority witnessed projects in East Ismailia’s Tech Valley region and the Qantara West region, which so far hosted 40 industrial and logistics projects with an investment cost of $1.053 billion, creating approximately 55,900 direct job opportunities.

Regarding the financial position, the authority generated revenues amounting to EGP 11.6 billion in FY 2024/2025, 38% higher than EGP 8.4 billion in FY 2023/2024 and 11% than the budgeted EGP 10.5 billion.

Total expenditures for FY 2024/2025 were nearly EGP 2 billion, bringing the authority's net profits to EGP 8.6 billion. This marks a leap of 51% when compared to EGP 5.7 billion in the previous FY.

The authority witnessed a remarkable growth, despite current global geopolitical challenges, which reflects its sustainability and the successful implementation of governance standards.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).