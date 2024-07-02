The Egyptian government has reinstated the two-hour daily load reduction plan instead of three hours, as per a statement.

The updated plan will operate from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Under this revised schedule, power outages in each area will be limited to a maximum of two hours per day.

This adjustment aims to evenly distribute the load reduction and ensure minimal disruption to residents and businesses during the specified period.

