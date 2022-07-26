Egypt ranked seventh out of 20 Arab countries, fourth out of 47 African countries, seventh in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and 87th globally in the 2022 Sustainable Development Report (SDR2022).

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said also indicated that Egypt ranked 30th out of 163 countries in the global outreach impact index within the report.

“Egypt outperformed in education, research, development, health, well-being, and demographic indicators to the performance of countries in the Middle East and North Africa and lower-middle-income countries,” she added

This came during a review by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development of Egypt’s position in the report, which is published annually by the University of Cambridge in cooperation with the German Bertelsmann Stiftung Foundation and the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), which operates under the auspices of the secretary-general of the UN and under the supervision of Professor Jeffrey Sachs — an expert on sustainable development.

On the progress of Egypt’s performance in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index, El-Said indicated that Egypt obtained a score of 68.7 in 2022, thus it was able to maintain its performance in the index, although the regional average decreased from 67.1 in 2021 to 66.7 in 2022.

She also explained that Egypt ranked 15th out of 20 emerging markets in 2022.

The SDR2022 presents data on countries’ performance towards achieving the SDGs and points to areas that require faster progress.

Furthermore, the report referred to Egypt’s performance in three of the six transformation cards for the SDGs, which are education; gender; equality; health and well-being; decarbonisation of energy and sustainable industry; sustainability of food, land, water, and oceans; sustainable cities and societies; and the digital revolution for sustainable development.

The report noted Egypt’s superiority in indicators of education, research, and development, as well as indicators of health, welfare, and demography over the average performance of countries in the Middle East and North Africa and countries with lower middle income.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).