Egypt has raised €610 million ($667 million) through a one-year T-bills auction at a weighted average yield of 3.75%, the country’s central bank said.

The new bills will replace €626.4 million one-year T-bills with a 4% yield and maturing on August 13, 2024.

The maturity date for the new bills is August 12, 2025.

