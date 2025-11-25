Arab Finance: Qalaa Holdings has completed transferring the capital-increase shares from QHRI to shareholders who took part in the company’s debt-purchase transaction, marking the final step in concluding all procedures related to the deal, as per an emailed press release.

The transfer follows the completion of Qalaa’s capital increase, which raised the company’s issued and paid-in capital to EGP 21.1 billion, divided across 4.2 billion shares, up from EGP 9.1 billion.

The increase was executed after QHRI acquired $240.7 million in foreign senior debt as part of a settlement agreement with international lenders.

According to the company, converting $240.7 million—equivalent to EGP 12 billion—of debt into equity through QHRI has improved Qalaa’s financial position by lowering its overall debt burden and moving standalone equity into positive territory.

The step also reduces exposure to interest-rate and exchange-rate fluctuations, as the original debt was denominated in USD.

A valuation report issued by the independent financial advisor on July 13th, 2025, based on Qalaa’s 2024 financial statements, estimated the fair value of the share after the capital increase at about EGP 4.92, excluding unsubscribed shares.

The company said an independent financial advisor is now being appointed to prepare an updated fair-value assessment.

