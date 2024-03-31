Egypt is considering importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to avoid fuel shortfalls during the summer, although the current tensions in the Red Sea pose a challenge, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Egypt has inquired about LNG for delivery as of next month and throughout the summer, the sources said.

They added that the LNG would be routed through an existing facility in Jordan, despite Egypt’s tendency to establish its own floating terminal.

This move could be a dramatic shift for Egypt, which mainly halted importing LNG in 2018 when the Zohr field fostered its domestic production and turned the country into a fuel exporter.

