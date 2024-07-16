Cairo – The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is set to receive two shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Port of Sokhna over the next 10 days with a capacity of approximately 145,000 tonnes for each, Al Arabiya Business reported, citing a government official.

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) has already received LNG shipments totalling around 213,000 tonnes, which were processed and integrated into the national gas network, the source added.

During July 2024, EGAS received two LNG shipments with a combined capacity of 143,000 tonnes, along with an additional shipment of 70,000 tonnes, he revealed.

The source stated that the latter was transported aboard the Hoegh Galleon vessel, which the Egyptian government contracted for importing LNG. This brings the total imported LNG to approximately 213,000 tonnes.

The official noted that these incoming LNG shipments are directed to the Port of Ain Sokhna, where they are regasified and pumped into the national gas network, adding that the gas is distributed in varying proportions between power stations and the industrial sector.

Additionally, the Port of Ain Sokhna received a shipment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) last weekend, the source said.

This LPG, composed of butane and propane and produced in refineries, arrived aboard a Liberian-flagged ship and is currently being unloaded at the oil docks in the Ain Sokhna area, he elaborated.

In June, the Egyptian government has dedicated additional $1.18 billion for LNG and mazut shipments to ensure zero outages over the summer.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

