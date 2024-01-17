Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has reviewed a plan for a new health initiative, in preparation for its launch in the near future, as per a statement by the ministry.

The new initiative comes within the state’s plan to achieve health integration on the physical and psychological levels.

It includes mental health as one of its main pillars.

The initiative is divided into three sub-initiatives, one of which is for early detection of autism spectrum disorders, while the second is to combat excessive use of the internet and e-games.

The third will be concerned with combating and treating addiction.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).