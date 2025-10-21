Arab Finance: Pioneers Properties for Urban Development (PRE Group) registered a trading transaction valued at EGP 104.829 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on October 20th.

The transaction was implemented on the company’s 33.491 million shares as part of the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

PRE Group witnessed 81.80% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company at EGP 217.964 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus EGP 1.198 billion.

